Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several analysts have commented on LOB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB opened at $39.29 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

