LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, RTT News reports. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.