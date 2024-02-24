Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading 7.5% Higher

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 2,130,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,150,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
