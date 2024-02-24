Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.8% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 63.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $431.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

