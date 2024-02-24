Longbow Finance SA Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Longbow Finance SA cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.01. The company has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

