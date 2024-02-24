LPL Financial LLC Acquires 42,838 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $65,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.