LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $69,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

