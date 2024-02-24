LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $62,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 110.5% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $438.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

