LPL Financial LLC Purchases 300,184 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $53,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,747,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,604,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 583,897 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $78.19 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.