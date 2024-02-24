Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, February 26th (NASDAQ:LSDI)

Shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, February 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of LSDI opened at $0.24 on Friday. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.
Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.
