Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 378.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,279 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,260,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 539,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 475.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 535,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 114.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 353,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 253.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,907 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

