Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $347.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $236.54 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.41 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $1,754,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 218,356 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

