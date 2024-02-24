MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 1.21. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,983,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 956,683 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 734,336 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at about $15,932,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

