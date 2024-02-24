Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.16.

MRO stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $89,591,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

