Mariner LLC Acquires 2,760 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,946,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 929,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,209,000 after purchasing an additional 127,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,147,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,184 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,881 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

ICE opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.