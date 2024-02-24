Mariner LLC Acquires 47,412 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.