Mariner LLC Acquires 8,509 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

