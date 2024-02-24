Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.98.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
