Mariner LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,619,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNI opened at $131.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

