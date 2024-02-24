Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $531.07 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $535.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

