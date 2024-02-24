Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 2.18% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USTB opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.