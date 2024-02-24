Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.79% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,574,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

