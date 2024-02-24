Mariner LLC Sells 20,519 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

