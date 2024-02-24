Mark Zuckerberg Sells 97,093 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total transaction of $16,156,396.62.

On Friday, February 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85.

On Friday, January 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $7,568,131.74.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $484.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.