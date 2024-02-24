Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.650-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.65-$8.35 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $94.86. 753,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,777. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $157.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

