Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $55,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $548.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $550.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Get Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.