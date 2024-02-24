MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after buying an additional 218,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,732,000 after buying an additional 269,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,085,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,496,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,452,000 after buying an additional 924,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MDU opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

