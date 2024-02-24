Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Increased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Medpace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Medpace by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,379 shares of company stock valued at $55,537,224. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $401.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $402.50.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.