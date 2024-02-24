Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $401.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $402.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.81 and a 200-day moving average of $281.54.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total value of $6,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,664,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,091,866.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,379 shares of company stock worth $55,537,224. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.