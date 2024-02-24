Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,532 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,425. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $315.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.76. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.