Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,654,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $126.54.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

