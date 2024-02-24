Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 3,231 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in PayPal by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.16 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

