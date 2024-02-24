Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $629.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $668.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

