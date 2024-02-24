Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

