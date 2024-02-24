Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,672.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,469.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.