Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 5,330 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

