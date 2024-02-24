Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,768 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.