Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 396 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $463.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.86 and a 200-day moving average of $449.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $487.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

