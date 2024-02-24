Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 3,500 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after acquiring an additional 429,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

