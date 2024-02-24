Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

