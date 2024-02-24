Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $207,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after acquiring an additional 523,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSL opened at $356.03 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $357.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.65 and a 200 day moving average of $286.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.