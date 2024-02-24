MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,803.00

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,803.00 and last traded at $1,786.12, with a volume of 58070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,737.77.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,672.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,469.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in MercadoLibre by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

