Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

NYSE:MTH opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

