Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $9,460,039.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $9,460,039.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,047,764 shares of company stock valued at $414,647,143 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Shares of META opened at $484.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $494.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

