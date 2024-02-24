MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, Zacks reports. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MFA opened at $11.13 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.12.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 318.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 404,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

