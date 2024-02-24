Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

