Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MRTX opened at $58.70 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,524,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,325,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.