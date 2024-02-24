Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $988.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-$0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $255,677.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $601,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,559 shares of company stock worth $1,780,064. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

