Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 353,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,363,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,559 shares of company stock worth $1,780,064. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

About Mister Car Wash



Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

