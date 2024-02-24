Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Increased to GBX 325 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.73) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.71).

MAB opened at GBX 244.20 ($3.07) on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 147 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24,420.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.72.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.90), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($198,540.80). In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($47,892.38). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £157,681.10 ($198,540.80). 57.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

