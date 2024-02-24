Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Increased to GBX 325 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.73) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.71).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAB
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Mitchells & Butlers
In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.90), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($198,540.80). In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($47,892.38). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £157,681.10 ($198,540.80). 57.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.